No more Volt, Rivian electric truck, hidden climate report: Today's Car News





2019 Chevrolet Volt

General Motors announced it would kill the Chevrolet Volt in mid-2019. Rivian revealed its good-looking electric truck. A new report details how much climate change will hurt the U.S. economy. And new solid-state batteries from China. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Following other announcements from competitive automakers, GM announced that it will cut several cars from its lineup to focus on more profitable crossovers and SUVs. Among those that will be cut is the first modern plug-in car, the Chevrolet Volt.

Rivian showed pictures and revealed additional specs of its first all-electric pickup truck ahead of its debut at the LA Auto Show. More details about its companion SUV will come later in the week.

A long-awaited, Congressionally-mandated climate report shows that global warming could cost 10 percent of U.S. gross domestic product by 2100. Its findings contradict the Trump administration's efforts to roll back climate change reductions, which, sources report, is why it was released on the afternoon of Black Friday.

A Chinese company announced that it is putting highly anticipated solid-state batteries into production. They could make their way to electric cars in coming years.

Nissan and partner Mitsubishi dropped Carlos Ghosn as chairman following his arrest for financial impropriety last week. Ghosn was known as the father of the electric Nissan Leaf.

Finally, along with the Chevrolet Volt, GM plans to axe production of its large sedans, the Chevy Impala, Buick LaCrosse, and Cadillac XTS in a streamlining move that mirrors Ford's announcement last spring that it would get out of the sedan business.

