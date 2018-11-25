2018 LA auto show preview: 10 green-vehicle intros that matter

Follow Bengt Add to circle



Volvo's "This is not a car" statement for 2018 LA auto show

Most of the major auto shows, like the Los Angeles auto show, have always had two components: news-making and car-selling. And it’s the second part—the public days—that thrives today.

People are attending traditional, consumer-focused auto shows in record numbers. Counterintuitively—in this day when much of new-car research happens on phones and tablets—they’ve become a more important place for shoppers to peruse vehicles on “neutral ground,” It’s also what pays the bills, giving leads to dealerships, connecting brands with shoppers, or introducing tech with actual seat time, if not driving time.

Meanwhile, everything-at-once vehicle introductions on auto-show stages are pretty much a thing of the past. But increasingly, auto shows have become a place for business announcements and tech details that take more than 140 (or 280) characters to explain.

Re-branding for issues and electro-mobility

To keep the first part of the auto-show equation alive, the LA show rebranded itself a few years ago, to Automobility LA, and focused instead on connected-car and mobility announcements, hands-on tech demos, and big-picture issues.

Some automakers have taken the mission quite literally, with Volvo this year moving to a main show stand that declares: "This is not a car." It' opens up a conversation about the role of carmakers in mobility services and underscores how rapidly the business is changing.

That said, this year’s show is looking chock full of green-vehicle introductions. Check back through the week as we bring you some of the most important new electric-vehicle, plug-in hybrid, and hybrid debuts at the show—including these:

Audi e-tron GT prototype teaser

Audi e-tron GT

The production Audi e-tron GT, a fully electric sports car, will be the German luxury brand’s second all-electric vehicle, after the e-tron SUV that reaches U.S. dealerships next spring. While the e-tron GT, co-developed with the Porsche Taycan (Mission E), won’t likely arrive until 2020, it’ll serve the brand a bit like the Tesla Roadster—a cheerleader for how sexy performance cars can be all-electric. As it shares the Taycan’s 800-volt architecture, look for some very fast charging times to go with its fast acceleration.

BMW Vision iNext concept

BMW Vision iNext