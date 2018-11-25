2018 LA auto show preview: 10 green-vehicle intros that matter

Nov 25, 2018
Follow Bengt

Volvo's "This is not a car" statement for 2018 LA auto show

Volvo's "This is not a car" statement for 2018 LA auto show

Most of the major auto shows, like the Los Angeles auto show, have always had two components: news-making and car-selling. And it’s the second part—the public days—that thrives today.

People are attending traditional, consumer-focused auto shows in record numbers. Counterintuitively—in this day when much of new-car research happens on phones and tablets—they’ve become a more important place for shoppers to peruse vehicles on “neutral ground,” It’s also what pays the bills, giving leads to dealerships, connecting brands with shoppers, or introducing tech with actual seat time, if not driving time.

Meanwhile, everything-at-once vehicle introductions on auto-show stages are pretty much a thing of the past. But increasingly, auto shows have become a place for business announcements and tech details that take more than 140 (or 280) characters to explain.

Re-branding for issues and electro-mobility

To keep the first part of the auto-show equation alive, the LA show rebranded itself a few years ago, to Automobility LA, and focused instead on connected-car and mobility announcements, hands-on tech demos, and big-picture issues.

Some automakers have taken the mission quite literally, with Volvo this year moving to a main show stand that declares: "This is not a car." It' opens up a conversation about the role of carmakers in mobility services and underscores how rapidly the business is changing. 

That said, this year’s show is looking chock full of green-vehicle introductions. Check back through the week as we bring you some of the most important new electric-vehicle, plug-in hybrid, and hybrid debuts at the show—including these:

Audi e-tron GT prototype teaser

Audi e-tron GT prototype teaser

Audi e-tron GT

The production Audi e-tron GT, a fully electric sports car, will be the German luxury brand’s second all-electric vehicle, after the e-tron SUV that reaches U.S. dealerships next spring. While the e-tron GT, co-developed with the Porsche Taycan (Mission E), won’t likely arrive until 2020, it’ll serve the brand a bit like the Tesla Roadster—a cheerleader for how sexy performance cars can be all-electric. As it shares the Taycan’s 800-volt architecture, look for some very fast charging times to go with its fast acceleration.

BMW Vision iNext concept

BMW Vision iNext concept

BMW Vision iNext

As it works to develop its future generation of all-electric vehicles, BMW is expected to show a new version of its Vision iNext concept vehicle. The iNext, according to BMW, “marks the dawn of a new era in driving pleasure,” and is said to be the first time that innovations in automated driving, connectivity, electrification, and services have been full integrated in a single vehicle.

This latest iNext concept will be one step closer to a “technological flagship” production vehicle, due to be produced in Germany starting in 2021.

Byton K-Byte concept

Byton K-Byte concept

Byton K-Byte

Upstart electric vehicle maker Byton, with offices in Chine, Germany, California, and Hong Kong—and manufacturing facilities in China—revealed its K-Byte sedan this past July in Shanghai. The LA show will be its North American debut. Although called a concept, it’s headed to production in much the same form—huge infotainment and interface screen included—as soon as 2021, the company claims. Byton first showed its M-Byte crossover at last year’s CES show in Las Vegas. It might show yet another new concept this next week at Los Angeles.


Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid: First drive of 17-mile, 35-mpg plug-in crossover 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid: First drive of 17-mile, 35-mpg plug-in crossover
2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid first drive review: All the bits and pieces in place 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid first drive review: All the bits and pieces in place
Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2019: Tesla Model 3 Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2019: Tesla Model 3
Toyota Corolla hybrid will join Prius next year Toyota Corolla hybrid will join Prius next year
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2018 MH Sub I, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.