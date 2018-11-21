Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, Colorado cleans up, why not a Tesla Model 3 or plug-in: Today's Car News





Mercedes-Benz eSprinter electric delivery van in Germany

The 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid gets better fuel economy than any other SUV without a plug. We take a look at the benefits of short-range plug-in hybrids. Our readers weigh in on why they haven't yet bought a Tesla Model 3. And Colorado joins up with California emissions standards. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

We take a closer look at what sets the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid apart—its fuel economy—and what technical breakthroughs led to a dramatic mileage improvement, along with how likely it is to hold onto its newfound gas mileage record.

A 17-mile electric range may not seem like much for a plug-in hybrid such as the new Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid, but we take a look at who benefits from such short-range plug-in hybrids and why automakers keep building them.

Our Twitter poll last week asked readers why they haven't bought a Tesla Model 3 yet, with all of its accolades. Our Twitter followers responded—and many already have.

Colorado voted to join California and 12 other states in limiting emissions and requiring higher fuel-economy standards. That doesn't mean the state will require electric cars as others do, though.

In a response to a Twitter question asking whether Tesla might build a work van, CEO Elon Musk said he would be open to working with Mercedes-Benz to build an electric Sprinter van. The companies have partnered previously on batteries for the Mercedes B-Class Electric Drive (B250e) and parts for the Tesla Model S and Model X. Their breakup was acrimonious, but both companies have now expressed an interest in working together again.

Finally, Volvo announced that its stand at the LA Auto Show next week will be devoid of cars, focusing instead on the company's connectivity features. The design is intended to show Volvo is serious about transitioning to a future beyond cars.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter