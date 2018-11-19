Ghosn out at Nissan, VW I.D. names, Faraday Future soap opera: Today's Car News





Steve and Janet Wozniak with new 2016 Tesla Model S, December 2016 [source: Steve Wozniak Facebook]

Nissan announced it planned to remove Chairman Carlos Ghosn after an investigation revealed alleged financial misdealing. VW has no fun trademarking names for its new series of I.D. electric cars. The EPA plans to tighten emissions rules on heavy trucks. And cross-lawsuits reveal the underlying machinations in the Faraday Future saga. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn was reportedly arrested in Japan after a Nissan investigation alleged that he under-reported his income from the company and misused corporate resources. Known as the father of the Nissan Leaf, Ghosn is expected to be ousted from the company later this week.

Volkswagen trademarked the names I.D. 1 through I.D. 9 in Germany for its upcoming line of electric cars. It's unclear what this means for production versions of the I.D. Crozz and I.D. Buzz in the U.S.

The EPA announced plans to announce new rules requiring stricter emissions standards for heavy trucks. The agency won't formally propose the rule or release details until 2020, though.

The saga of Faraday Future keeps getting stranger as the latest lawsuits reveal internal machinations that sound more like a soap opera than a car company.

Jaguar Land Rover joins the ranks of automakers to announce a system that lets its cars receive information about traffic-light timing. The potentially fuel-saving system will help drivers find an optimal speed to hit as many green lights as possible.

Finally, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is not optimistic about self-driving cars after spending some time driving on Autopilot in his Tesla, he says.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter