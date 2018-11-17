Tesla Model 3s, electric pickup, LA debuts, and wind power: The Week in Reverse





2018 Tesla Model 3

What company will show a new electric pickup later this month at the LA Auto Show?

How many miles will the new Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid go on its battery power?

And which car won Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy competition for 2019?



This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending November 16, 2018.

Tesla Model 3 dashboard in Autopilot testing with IIHS [CREDIT: IIHS]

This week was all about Tesla: Tesla safety, Tesla's success, Tesla charging and Tesla ratings. Our intrepid reader, Tesla owner, pilot, and erstwhile statistician updated his analysis of Tesla's accident rate with Autopilot. The news is good, but not as good as some may expect.

We look at what sets Tesla apart, and its effect on the electric-car industry.

Tesla announced a significant change for the Model 3 in Europe—that requires updates to all the continent's Superchargers.

And the company began rolling out a new Track Mode for Model 3 Performance cars.

Wind farm outside Fort MacLeod, Alberta, Canada [photographer: Joel Bennett]

The North American CEO of Tesla's battery supplier, Panasonic, said he thinks solid-state batteries—considered the next big breakthrough in lithium batteries—may not make it into cars for another 10 years.

A new report from investment firm Lazard shows that utilities can save money by building large new solar and wind power stations to replace old coal plants.

And data shows that a half million electric cars will have been sold in California by the end of November.

Teaser for Rivian R1T debuting at 2018 Los Angeles auto show

Several automakers discussed or hinted at the cars they will show at this month's LA auto show. Subaru will bring the new Crosstrek Hybrid, which California documents show certainly won't have a range higher than 25 miles.

Toyota hinted at a new hybrid version of its steadfast Corolla to join the Prius in the company's hybrid lineup for 2020.

And American startup Rivian teased new images of its promised full-sized electric pickup and SUV. Hopefully, we'll learn more about when the company hopes to begin selling it at the official unveiling later this month.

Left to right: Volkswagen ID, ID Buzz and ID Crozz concepts

VW upped the ante on other establishment automakers by announcing that it plans to build 50 million electric cars—at a cost of more than $50 billion—a figure even Tesla may be hard-pressed to match.

When we announced our Best Car To Buy for 2019, and few were surprised the Tesla Model 3 beat other electric competitors. We weren't surprised either when we asked our Twitter followers which car they would have chosen, and they made the same decision.

