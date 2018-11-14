Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid, cheap renewables, tax credits: Today's Car News





California regulatory documents show range estimates for the new Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid. A new report shows that building new renewable power can be cheaper than running old coal plants. Automakers join forces to lobby for extending electric-car tax credits. And California preps for half a million electric cars. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

The upcoming 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid will get an all-electric range of around 25 miles, according to regulatory filings in California. That's longer than expected, based on the car's hybrid system, which will be shared with the Toyota Prius Prime.

A new report by financial analytics firm Lazard shows that utilities may save money by retiring old coal plants and replacing them with renewable wind and solar power—to say nothing of cheap natural gas. The economic flip could be the breakthrough renewable energy has needed.

Tesla, GM, and Nissan are joining forces to lobby for an extension of electric-car tax credits.

California will soon have 500,000 electric cars on its roads—likely by the end of November, according to a new analysis by Veloz, a consortium of automakers, regulators, and electric-car advocates.

The IIHS released a report showing that automatic emergency braking, a component of upcoming self-driving systems, cuts front-to-rear crashes by 50 percent across the auto industry and reduces number of injuries in the crashes that do happen by 56 percent.

Finally, Volvo's subscription service, Care by Volvo, has proven much more popular than expected. The company has sold the first year's worth of subscriptions in four months and has had to limit the supply of shared XC40 small SUVs to leave dealers enough to sell.

