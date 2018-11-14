Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid plug-in all-electric range revealed





2019 Subaru Crosstrek

New documents reveal that the upcoming 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid will have about 25 miles of all-electric range, according to its EPA estimate.

That puts it in the hunt with other plug-in hybrid small hatchbacks and crossover vehicles.

The California documents, first obtained by Autoblog, show specific all-electric range ratings of 25.65 miles on the EPA's urban dynamometer driving-cycle test, a lab test which by itself has been known to produce somewhat optimistic numbers. Using some standard mathematical correction factors, the documents show an even more optimistic "equivalent" urban all-electric range of 26.273 miles and an equivalent highway electric range of 27.381 miles.

Subaru developed the Crosstrek Hybrid in conjunction with Toyota, using Toyota's hybrid drive system, which likely means it will have the larger company's electronically-controlled, planetary continuously variable transmission. It is expected to offer Subaru's typical standard all-wheel drive and elevated ground-clearance, however, so many observers expected more modest range numbers.

When Subaru last sold a Crosstrek Hybrid from 2014 to 2016, it barely improved on the fuel-economy of the non-hybrid Crosstrek and seldom ran on electric power.

The company hasn't released any specs, so the configuration of the all-wheel drive system isn't entirely clear—or whether the Crosstrek has a larger battery pack than the 8.8-kilowatt-hour unit in the Prius Prime to achieve its similar range.

The Crosstrek Hybrid is scheduled to debut later this month at the LA Auto Show, potentially at the same time as a rumored all-wheel-drive version of the Toyota Prius hybrid. Toyota, however, may not offer all-wheel drive on the Plug-in Prius Prime, which has 25 miles of range.

Either way, the new Crosstrek Hybrid makes no mention of its plug-in capability in its name, much like the Chrysler's Pacifica Hybrid minivan. Perhaps having some plug-in range has become the new minimum entry point for a vehicle to be called a hybrid.