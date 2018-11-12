Tesla Model 3 Best Car To Buy, German diesels, hydrogen Chevy: Today's Car News





2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range electric car, road test in greater Atlanta area, Feb 2018

Today's news is—almost—all about our Best Car To Buy for 2019. There's also a new hydrogen fuel cell concept from Chevrolet. And German authorities announced a new diesel settlement with carmakers there. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2019 award, announced this morning, goes to the Tesla Model 3. Now that the company has ramped up production, the Model 3 has become by far the best-selling electric car in the U.S. as well as one of the most capable. All that made it a natural fit when it came time for our editors to choose the award winner.

With so many electric-car fans, including our readers, buying our top pick, it's a natural question why everybody isn't. There may be a few legitimate reasons, and our latest Twitter poll asks readers to weigh in on them.

On Sunday, we took a look at past Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy winners, including the Tesla Model S in 2013.

As Volkswagen and Daimler seem to get the message from Tesla's soaring sales and get ready to sell electric cars in volume, the companies agreed to a settlement with German authorities over their old diesel technology. They agreed to repair older diesels' emissions systems and help owners buy cleaner new cars.

Chevrolet's latest concept aims to clean up the military—and help keep troops safe—with its Chevrolet Silverado ZH2 hydrogen fuel cell pickup. The military concept follows the smaller Colorado ZH2 concept in 2016.

Later this week, Toyota plans to introduce a new version of its oldest fuel-economy leader, the Corolla. The new model, scheduled to debut for 2020, is expected to take after the new 2019 Corolla hatchback.

Finally, spy photographers in Germany have caught extensive new photos and video of the upcoming redesigned 2020 Kia Soul EV testing, this time on and around the country's famed Nürburgring race track.

