Which car would you pick as Green Car Reports' Best Car To Buy 2019? Twitter poll results





Tesla Model 3 bought [Photo by reader AH]

Now that we've named the Tesla Model 3 as Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2019, it's time to see what our readers picked.

After we named our three finalists for the contest, The Model 3, the Hyundai Kona electric, and the Jaguar I-Pace, we included all three in our Twitter poll last week that asked: "Which car would you pick as Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2019?"

Since we only had three contenders, this unusual poll had only three choices.

Which car would you pick as Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2019? — Green Car Reports (@GreenCarReports) November 5, 2018

Not surprisingly, our Twitter respondents made the same choice we did, and by a wide margin, though perhaps not as wide as we might have expected. Just under two-thirds (61 percent) of our respondents chose the Model 3. In responses to the poll, our Twitter followers cited many of the same reasons as our editorial staff did: the Model 3's power, range, battery technology, and Supercharging capability.

Readers' second choice was the Hyundai Kona Electric, perhaps because of its more affordable price (it's targeted to start under $30,000 after subtracting the federal tax credit), its small-crossover format, or the fact that it comes from an established automaker with steady finances and long warranties. Almost a third (32 percent) of our respondents chose the Kona Electric. Hyundai doesn't expect to begin selling the Kona Electric until early next year (with a few in December), but it's a model we're confident will make it to market in a matter of weeks.

That left only a few respondents to pick the Jaguar I-Pace, once thought to be the first viable electric luxury competitor to Tesla, coming from an established automaker. Yet with early reports showing a surprisingly short and unpredictable range, only 7 percent of our respondents chose the Jaguar, despite its performance and its beautifully finished interior with high-quality materials.

With this poll, our readers again demonstrated their loyalty to the new American car company working to change the world through its electric cars. And they picked a worthy product.

In any case, this Twitter poll is no more (or less) scientific than any of our other weekly polls. Its self-selected audience may be even more skewed than others, and we don't get a big enough sample size to be nationally representative.