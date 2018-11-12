Why haven't you bought a Tesla Model 3 yet? Take our Twitter poll





2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range electric car, road test in greater Atlanta area, Feb 2018

We just named the Tesla Model 3 Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy for 2019 for its combination of innovation, functionality, and performance.

Like other Teslas, the Model 3 is designed to be an electric car meant to ignite buyers' passion. It isn't just a car you buy to do good for the world by driving electrically; it's a car you buy because you can't resist it.

Tesla even recently introduced a lower priced version, the Mid-Range model, for about $1,500 less than the original Long-Range rear-wheel-drive model.

We know a lot of our readers are Tesla fans. In an earlier Twitter poll, almost 40 percent of respondents said they already own a Tesla of one model or another. Many more have deposits on Model 3s.

Now that Tesla has reached volume production of the car (without putting too fine a point on whether that volume meets the profit targets Tesla has set), the main question left seems to be why everyone doesn't buy one.

So the topic of our Twitter poll for this week is: "Why haven't you bought a Tesla Model 3?"

The most obvious reason might be that even at $47,200 (and $39,700 after the federal tax credit) some buyers may still not be able to afford one. Some may be holding out for Tesla's long-promised $35,000 Model 3, which is not yet available.

If car dealers have proved anything over the decades they've been in business, it is that affordable financing and cheap lease deals can help many people buy cars. Yet no such lease deals are available for Teslas, and that may leave some buyers out.

A third possibility is that after a year of delays for the Model 3, and shaky finances, some buyers may legitimately worry that the company might not be there to support their long-term purchase.

Of course, the last, possibility is also one of the most likely for our readers: They have already bought their Model 3. (Maybe some even have a second one on the way.)

Whatever the case, click on over to our Twitter poll and let us know.

Surely, there are many other reasons we've left out. You can spell those out in the comments or in tag us on Twitter.

Regardless, remember that our Twitter polls are unscientific, because our audience is self-selected and usually too small to constitute a representative sample.