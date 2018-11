Infiniti tech, Chrysler Pacifica recall, Hyundai Kona electric, charging costs: Today's Car News

2019 Arc Vector

Infiniti bumps turbo fuel efficiency with a new variable-compression engine. Chrysler recalls Pacifica Hybrid plug-in minivans—again. Faster charging is coming—but it won't come cheap. And we detail why the Hyundai Kona Electric is one of our three finalists for Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2019. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

In a bid to boost the efficiency of turbocharged internal combustion engines, Infiniti has released the first production variable compression ratio engine in its new QX50 small luxury SUV—with mixed success.

Chrysler has recalled the Pacifica Hybrid plug-in minivan because the engine may not start properly after the van has been running in electric mode. When it fails, fuel can make its way into the catalytic converter and potentially start a fire.

Several automakers have revealed plans to produce electric cars with 800-volt battery systems that can accept a fast charge of about 240 miles in less than 10 minutes. What they've been quieter about is the cost, our latest commentary reveals.

We detail the reasons the upcoming Hyundai Kona Electric made our list of finalists for Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy.

Jaguar Land Rover has already announced plans to build plug-in and electric versions of all its upcoming models. Now the British car company, owned by India's Tata Motors, has invested in electric motorcycle startup Arc, founded by a former Jaguar Land Rover executive.

Finally, Uber has applied to restart its self-driving car testing in Pittsburgh, which were canceled following a fatal accident in Phoenix in March.

_______________________________________

