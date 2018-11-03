California stands firm, Honda joins GM, SEC investigates Tesla: The Week in Reverse

Follow Bengt Add to circle



Chevrolet eCOPO Camaro concept

Which automakers are now openly opposing the EPA’s proposed fuel-economy rollback?

And which automaker teased an 800-volt electric car good for the drag races?

This is Green Car Reports’ look back at the Week in Reverse, for the week ending Nov. 2, 2018.

Faraday Future FF91 prototype

Friday we updated a piece about the woes at Faraday Future, which continue to pile up. The company has furloughed all employees who started after May 1 at its Hanford, California facility, and it’s ceased most operations there. Two high-profile co-founders have left the company.

Tesla has received an SEC subpoena about its Model 3 production numbers—and whether investors were misled about the car’s production ramp-up.

As the auto industry continues to whittle itself into a new, electric-savvy form, BMW is readying a factory that will supply batteries for several upcoming production vehicles, plus motors and electronics. Volkswagen might share its upcoming MEB modular platform for electric cars with Ford. And Fisker got an undisclosed investment from a big name in the heavy-equipment business—Caterpillar—for its solid-state battery tech.

Austria is trying one incentive that just might work to get more people into electric vehicles: letting drivers of them (sometimes) go faster than those in gasoline or diesel vehicles.

Chevrolet Bolt EV electric car with future GM electric and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles, Oct 2017

Honda joined GM earlier in the week in calling for the EPA to abandon its proposed fuel-economy rollback. Later in the week a prominent climate scientist took issue with GM’s national electric-car plan.

As California prepares for battle with the EPA, a new report showed that the world’s oceans are warming faster than anticipated. And as we run out of things to do with plastic waste, which too often ends up in the ocean, several companies are working on using it for road-making.

Tesla’s ‘Starman’ stunt from earlier in the year is already commemorated by a Hot Wheels special-edition die-cast toy, and GM revealed a Chevy eCOPO Camaro electric drag-race car with 800-volt charging. Tesla can’t win ‘em all, right?

2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric

The Blink charging network has joined the interoperability push for “e-roaming” with whatever charging-network membership you have, but Hyundai has ended its Unlimited+ electric-car subscription plan before it spread beyond Southern California.

Last weekend, we looked at Volkswagen’s XL1, the exotic-looking diesel plug-in hybrid eco-halo car produced in very small volumes. It’s already showing collector potential.

And you showed some realistic optimism in response to our poll question about how soon all new-car sales can realistically be electric. We expected that.