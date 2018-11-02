Recall alert: Hyundai Ioniq in the hot seat





2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric

Hyundai is recalling 10,575 Ioniq Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid models from 2017 and 2018 to replace a wiring relay in the drive system.

The recall mirrors a similar problem announced last month with the Ioniq's platform-mate, the Kia Niro, which was also recalled.

Bad connections in a drive-system relay can cause the relay to overheat and lead to a fire, the automaker said in the recall notice. Drivers may see some early warning signs if the HEV warning light appears while driving, or the car won't start.

The recall affects Ioniqs built between November 16, 2016 and August 16, 2017

READ THIS: 2017-2018 Kia Niro hybrid recall concerns extra heat in the back seat

Like in the Niro, the relay is located under the back seat and can result in the rear seat getting warm or even catching fire. Parents placing children back there should be especially vigilant.

Hyundai says it will replace the relay free, and if technicians find any damage, the whole power relay assembly will be replaced.

Owners should expect to be notified by November 30th.

In the meantime, if backseat passengers say their seats are getting warm, it may not be just the optional bun warmers.