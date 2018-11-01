Solar from Hyundai, Kia; GM plan trouble, VW-Ford electrics, getting warmer: Today's Car News





2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric

Hyundai and Kia plan to put solar panels on cars. VW won't rule out sharing electric cars with Ford. A prominent electric-car advocate takes issue with GM's plan for a national mandate. And a new report from the journal Nature shows global warming may already be much worse than expected. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

As solar panels get smaller, cheaper, and more powerful, Korean automakers Hyundai and Kia announced a plan to put them directly on cars to give electric cars more range and gas cars better fuel-efficiency. The plan will encompass hybrids, electric cars, and conventional cars in three stages.

A member of the Union of Concerned Scientists pokes holes in GM's proposal to develop a national mandate for electric cars, saying it may result in fewer sales, not more. The UCS has long been an advocate for electric cars and a supporter of state mandates.

Ford has recently lagged behind in developing electric cars, while Volkswagen makes huge investments in transitioning to electric power. The two companies are working together on new commercial vehicles, and Volkswagen hints it could be open to sharing its upcoming electric car platform with Ford or other automakers. An electric Econoline surfer van, anyone?

New instrumentation reveals that the Earth's oceans could be warming much faster than predicted, according to a new report, amping up the urgency of global warming concerns.

Just as the company launches its first all-electric model, the Jaguar I-Pace, Jaguar Land Rover announced a $116 million loss, along with a turnaround plan that will reduce product investments and production days.

Finally, Hyundai recalled 10,600 Ioniq Electrics and Ioniq Plug-in Hybrids because of a loose electrical relay in the drive system that could result in a fire.

