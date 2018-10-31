Tesla ‘Starman’ stunt commemorated by Hot Wheels

Follow Bengt Add to circle



Hot Wheels Tesla 'Starman' car (2018)

Tesla’s chief executive officer Elon Musk has pulled off some elaborate visions—and madcap stunts—for future mobility, often with multiple levels of nerdy references to be found within.

If that appeals to you and you’ve ever been a Hot Wheels collector, there’s something you would probably like to have in your display case or on your desk: a new Hot Wheels car commemorating a Tesla Roadster’s voyage into space last year.

In a February 2018 media spectacle, Elon Musk’s 2008 Tesla Roadster was permanently attached to the upper stage of a Falcon Heavy rocket as a dummy payload. That car, in turn has a Hot Wheels Tesla Roadster mounted on the dash.

Tesla Roadster 1:64 Hot Wheels car

A “Starman” mannequin was mounted in the original car, with David Bowie’s “Space Oddity” playing inside. And to push all the right buttons for a certain crowd, the dashboard contained a sign that said, “DON’T PANIC!”—a reference to Douglas Adams’ "The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy."

This 1:64 Hot Wheels version, released on October 19, does not include the space-suited driver.

As InsideEVs pointed out last week, when the model was covered by several collectible sites, the labeling has some accuracy issues, as it calls Elon’s Roadster the first car to orbit the sun when, yes, technically every car on earth is orbiting the sun.

To see where 'Starman' is estimated to be now, go here.

There are currently some new collectors' edition Tesla Roadsters with a “Buy it Now” price of less than $20 on eBay, or look out for them at your local toy or collectible store.