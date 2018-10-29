EPA faces backlash, FIsker interests Caterpillar, Hyundai unsubscribes: Today’s Car News

Follow Bengt Add to circle



2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric

The backlash builds over the EPA fuel-economy freeze; Hyundai’s subscription plan for the Ioniq Electric is gone; and Caterpillar shovels some money into Fisker for solid-state battery technology. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Honda has joined General Motors in calling for a comprehensive national fuel-economy program that would include aspects of California’s standards—an electric-vehicle mandate, for instance. More than 12,000 comments were filed on the EPA’s proposed rule to freeze the national standards at 2020 levels.

Many are pointing to subscription models as the future. Yet Hyundai’s all-inclusive Unlimited+ subscription plan for the Ioniq Electric, which was only ever offered in Southern California, has been eliminated completely. The company won’t say what’s next, but in the meantime conventional loans and leases for this 124-mile electric hatchback are still most definitely available.

Fisker Inc., the new company from Henrik Fisker may have a vote of confidence in its solid-state battery technology from Caterpillar—in the form of an investment from the heavy-machinery giant’s venture-capital arm. Now we’re eager to see if FIsker can deliver on that tech plus many of its other promises, including its EMotion flagship, a $40,000 electric crossover, and an autonomous electric shuttle.

Volkswagen’s XL1 is already showing up at at least one high-profile collector-car auction. Is this diesel plug-in hybrid lightweight eco-halo car, from an era just before Dieselgate, an exotic worth keeping over the long run?

Building on last week’s news that the Tesla Model S slipped from Consumer Reports’ Recommended list, a broader look at the results show an alarming trend for the reliability of American brands.

And the PSA Group is taking small steps toward reentering the U.S. market. Last week it expanded its Free2Move app to car-sharing in Washington, D.C., with its own fleet of Chevrolet Equinox crossovers and Chevrolet Cruze sedans. You won’t find any of the French automaker's Peugeot, Citroën, or DS vehicles yet, though—or any electric vehicles.