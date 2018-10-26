Wireless charging, Model S reliability, Tesla leadership: Today’s Car News

Oct 26, 2018
2018 Tesla Model S

Wireless charging shows its efficiency potential. The Tesla Model S loses its spot on a respected consumer publication’s top list. And who should succeed Musk? All this and more on Green Car Reports.

A U.S. Department of Energy lab may have reached a new power-and-efficiency threshold for wireless charging; at 120 kwh and a 97 percent efficiency. With that, it could be the energy-conscious choice over almost any physical charging connection, but cost and compatibility hurdles remain.

The Tesla Model S has lost its spot on Consumer Reports’ recommended list, again. This time it’s over suspension issues, which Tesla says have been since solved. We’ll remind you that CR once called the Model S the best car they’d tested in years.

Elon Musk will step down as chairman of Tesla’s board as part of an SEC settlement. When we asked you who should succeed him, your resounding choice was the wildcard possibility we threw in. Hint: He has some inconvenient truths.

Ford is recalling 1.3 million Ford Focus compact cars over an emissions component that can cause engines to stall.

And Jaguar Land Rover is finally offering full Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility as an option on many of their vehicles. It’s a standard feature on the 2019 Jaguar I-Pace, however.  

