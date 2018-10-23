Tesla teardown redux, smaller fast chargers, dirty battery manufacturing: Today's Car News

Follow Bengt Add to circle



Munro & Associates teardown of Tesla Model 3 [Autoline]

A much-publicized Tesla teardown from earlier in the year reveals some lessons and missed opportunities. Battery manufacturing happens to be in places with dirty power sources. And DC fast chargers have the potential to downsize. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

The teardown (disassembly) analysis of a Tesla Model 3 earlier this year reached some conclusions about building this mass-production electric sedan and why its ramp-up has been so difficult. It seems that Tesla chief executive offiicer Elon Musk agrees with some of the points made.

Mercedes-Benz will be looking at real-world use patterns of leased GLC F-Cell hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles as part of a new test trial in Germany.

A new DC fast-charger design can be mounted on a pole, with a small footprint like a Level 2 charger. With reduced installation costs, better efficiency, and the potential for scalability, is it the future of fast charging?

Battery manufacturing itself may have more associated air pollution than previously thought. The problem, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance, is that battery production is focused in parts of the world with dirty energy generation—including China, Thailand, Germany, and Poland.

Ford has become the first automaker to test autonomous vehicle technology in Washington, D.C.—a clear sales pitch to lawmakers.

And Jaguar looked to guide dogs for help in developing its pedestrian warning sound in the new I-Pace electric crossover.