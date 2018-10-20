Tesla Model 3 shuffle, Jaguar I-Pace delivery, and Hyundai first drives: The Week in Reverse

Follow Bengt Add to circle



Hyundai Nexo

Will Tesla see a groundswell of interest in its new, $45k Model 3 Mid Range, and is it doing the right thing in (perhaps temporarily) dropping the Full Self-Driving option from the configurator?

And how might Nissan price its upcoming longer-range version of the Leaf electric car?

This is Green Car Reports’ look back at the Week in Reverse, for the week ending October 19, 2018

2018 Tesla Model 3

We finished off the week with a series of unexpected moves from Tesla. Firstly, with its Model 3 Mid Range expected to earn an EPA-rated range of 260 miles, at a starting price of $46,200, it gets close to the promise of the original $35k Model 3 Standard Range—if you’re willing to be a little creative in the application of the federal tax credit and potential state incentives. Secondly, Tesla’s Full Self-Driving option disappeared from its ordering process—because of “too much confusion”—according to CEO Elon Musk. Existing customers who opted for it will continue to wait.

Friday we also confirmed that Porsche has given the green light to the wagon (or is that shooting-brake) version of its upcoming Taycan high-performance electric car, which was previously known as the Mission E project. And BMW is partnering up for a virtuous cycle that should reduce the environmental impact of its batteries—important because earlier in the week we brought news that the BMW i4 that’s on the way around 2021 will go big on battery capacity.

Friday we reported on the EPA’s finding that the U.S. reduced its emissions of greenhouse gases this past year—due not to cleaner vehicles (Americans drove more), but due to the cleaning of power generation.

2019 Jaguar I-Pace electric car (crossover SUV)

Jaguar made the first retail delivery of its I-Pace electric crossover, and its EPA range and MPGe efficiency ratings were released. We examined how the numbers compare to those of other electric vehicles.

Mid-week, we brought news of two things that should make any electric-vehicle road trip easier. ChargePoint users can now use their membership at chargers in Canada or Europe, much like cellphone roaming. And rejoice! Google Maps will soon help you get to electric-vehicle chargers.

With what might approach 60 miles, the upcoming Mercedes-Benz GLE plug-in hybrid could have the longest electric range of any such plug-in hybrid.

2019 Hyundai Kona Electric

And back at the beginning of the week we brought you two important first drives: of the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric, and the 2019 Hyundai Nexo. Both have limited availability, but we hope Hyundai dealers in every state start stocking the excellent Kona Electric.

We got surprisingly little thinking outside of the box for this week’s Twitter poll. Or perhaps readers were thinking too much about weekend visits to the big-box stores; the prevailing response for where more chargers should be located was “shopping centers.”

And be sure to vote in this week’s poll; you know Elon wants you to.