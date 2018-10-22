Deadline for comments on EPA fuel-economy rollback is Tuesday

Oct 22, 2018

EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler

EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler

Readers who want to make their voices heard in objection to (or support of) the EPA proposal to freeze fuel economy standards have until tomorrow to get their comments in. 

The EPA proposed in early August to undo Obama-era rules requiring cars to reach increasingly stringent fuel-economy targets through 2025. Called the Safer Affordable Fuel-Efficient Vehicles Rule, the proposal would freeze the standards at 2020 levels through 2026.

Although cars have already become more efficient, the upcoming years were expected to extend such efficiency gains to light trucks, such as pickups and large SUVs, which have captured an increasing number of American car sales in recent years. 

DON'T MISS: Trump administration releases proposal to weaken fuel economy, emissions standards

Not only will the looser standards result in more emissions from gas (and diesel) cars and trucks produced from 2021 to 2026, the proposal seeks to strike down the California law that has resulted in the production of electric cars to be sold in the state and 12 others.

California and 16 other states have already sued the EPA and NHTSA over the proposal.

As with most federal regulations, the proposal requires a 60-day comment period before the executive branch can implement it. That 60 days expires on Tuesday (tomorrow.)

READ THIS: California warns it won't follow lower EPA fuel economy, emissions rules

The EPA held three public hearings in September to gather public comments, but its website is still open to receive further comments until the deadline expires.

Public comments get heard, according to former EPA officials. Former head of the EPA's Office of Air Quality and Transportation, Margot Oge, told the New York Times in September that personal stories leave a lasting impression. The comments also become part of the legal record when a regulation is challenged in court—as this one already has been. 

We know our readers love to weigh in on issues. This opportunity may be more effective than most.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Porsche adds wagon to upcoming Taycan electric lineup Porsche adds wagon to upcoming Taycan electric lineup
2019 Hyundai Nexo: first drive of 380-mile fuel-cell crossover utility 2019 Hyundai Nexo: first drive of 380-mile fuel-cell crossover utility
2019 Hyundai Kona Electric: first drive of affordable 258-mile crossover 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric: first drive of affordable 258-mile crossover
BMW i4 will resemble 4-Series Grand Coupe–with big battery BMW i4 will resemble 4-Series Grand Coupe–with big battery
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Green Car Reports. All Rights Reserved. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.