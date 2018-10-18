2020 BMW i4, Google Maps chargers, Jaguar I-Pace efficiency, Tesla factory: Today's Car News

Oct 18, 2018

Mazda Kai concept, 2017 Tokyo Motor Show

Tesla acquires land in Shanghai. Jaguar releases MPGe and range numbers for its new I-Pace electric crossover. Google Maps adds electric-car charging locations. And BMW reveals details of its upcoming electric i4. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Tesla announced it has now acquired the land in Shanghai to build its long-awaited second electric-car factory. The deal, according to reports, is worth about $140 million.

Jaguar released final EPA range and MPGe estimates for its new I-Pace, and they lag behind other electric SUVs.

Google Maps began showing charging stations for electric cars on Wednesday, which should make things a lot easier for electric-car drivers trying to navigate to a charger. It still doesn't show everything EV drivers need, though.

BMW announced plans for its fourth new electric model, the i4, which is expected to arrive in 2020. It is likely to be a version of the 4-Series Grand Coupe hatchback and have a long-range battery.

Apple stores, Tesla stores...tire stores? Goodyear plans to introduce a new line of tire showrooms that will offer direct sales, web sales, and even home installation. The company hopes the upscale stores will be a departure from typical greasy tire stores.

Finally, the next-generation Mazda3 is due to debut next month at the Los Angeles auto show and is expected to include the company's long-awaited spark-less gasoline engine.

