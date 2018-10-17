Long-range Nissan Leaf, Tesla chip, and charging locations: Today's Car News





Tesla Autopilot

Tesla plans to roll out its new Autopilot chip in six months and give it to some drivers for free. Order guides show the new long-range Nissan Leaf will go into production in January and likely hit dealerships next spring. ChargePoint gives its users access to networks in Canada, Europe, and elsewhere. And our Twitter followers weigh in on where they'd like to see new public chargers installed. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted some updates about Tesla's new Autopilot chip, which the company will roll out to customers who bought the Full Self-Driving Mode option for free in about six months. Other drivers will have to buy the package to get the chip.

Order guides sent to dealers for the 2019 Nissan Leaf show the upcoming long-range version of the car will add about $5,500 to the price, putting the car in direct competition with the Chevy Bolt EV.

Charging network ChargePoint signed agreements with operators in Canada and Europe to let their users use each other's chargers. The agreement, a bit like cellphone roaming, is among the first of what may be many to come, and it will make it easier for electric car drivers to travel in other countries.

Given all the expansion of public charging networks, we asked our Twitter followers to weigh in on where they'd like to see more chargers, and they let us know. Check out the results of our latest Twitter poll.

Ride-hailing service Lyft has expanded its $299-a-month subscription service nationwide. The service is aimed at commuters and regular riders who don't have their own cars.

Finally, Massachusetts-based Terrafugia began taking orders for its hybrid-powered flying car. The price starts at $279,000.

