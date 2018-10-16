Tesla settlement, Jaguar I-Pace arrival, Hyundai Nexo drive: Today's Car News





2019 Jaguar I-Pace electric car (crossover SUV)

A judge approves the settlement with the SEC involving Tesla and Elon Musk. We drive the 2019 Hyundai Nexo; Jaguar delivers its first electric I-Pace; Britain cuts incentives for electric cars. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Court approval finalizes the settlement between Musk, Tesla, and the SEC over Musk's tweet in early August that he planned to take the company private.

We had a chance to drive the 2019 Hyundai Nexo, the company's latest hydrogen fuel-cell car, which replaces the previous fuel-cell Hyundai Tucson.

After a long wait, Jaguar delivered its first 2019 I-Pace electric SUV to a Florida family. It also released a final EPA range estimate for the electric car of 234 miles.

Britain cut off government incentives for those who buy plug-in hybrids and reduced them for electric-car buyers even as the country plans to ban gas and diesel cars and trucks by 2040.

Rolls Royce is no longer content to build gas-guzzling V-8 luxury cruisers with horsepower rated as "sufficient." Its new Cullinan SUV may get a hybrid drivetrain.

Finally, thieves are stealing airbags from a record number of Hondas, selling them on the black market perhaps as replacements for recalled Takata airbags.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter