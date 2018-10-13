UN’s climate catastrophe, Trump’s ethanol, Tesla’s Q3 sales surge: The Week in Reverse

Follow Bengt Add to circle



2018 Tesla Model 3

Will some very intriguing products from Bollinger Motors and Faraday Future make it to market?

Electric-vehicle sales surged to new levels in the third quarter of the year, thanks to Tesla. Will it push even harder to meet a tax-credit deadline?

This is Green Car Reports’ look back at the Week in Reverse, for the week ending October 12, 2018.

2018 Nissan Leaf

On Friday, we reported on Israel’s plans to end the sales of cars with internal combustion engines by 2030. And we found you a great lease price on the Nissan Leaf.

Tesla buyers who take delivery after the end of this year will no longer be able to claim the full $7,500 federal EV tax credit. To give the matter some urgency—and perhaps its sales some spark—the automaker says buyers will have to place orders by October 15 to make the deadline.

Mercedes-Benz is planning to expand the scope—and perhaps more importantly, the range—of its lineup of plug-in hybrids. Thursday we examined that, and zoomed in on the first pictures of the brawny all-electric pickup Bollinger Motors plans to build. And we’re sorry to say that Faraday Future’s future has potentially been disrupted once again, by yet another funding issue.

Bollinger B2

Tesla solidly led Q3 EV sales, with the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Nissan Leaf distantly behind. Ontario, the most populous province Up North, lost its generous tax credit on EVs in September, which led to quite the chill for Canadian sales.

Mid-week we brought details about a dire UN report that warned of catastrophic climate change. Earlier in the week, President Trump lifted the ban on higher-ethanol E15 pump gasoline, which had been linked to summer smog issues.

Teaser for Audi e-tron GT

While many of the exciting EV products from major world automakers remain a couple years off, details keep trickling in. Tuesday we looked at a report suggesting that Audi’s upcoming e-tron GT sport coupe will be able to charge very quickly. And back on Monday we reported on VW’s thinking behind how it might price its upcoming electric cars.

The results of our Twitter polls keep getting more interesting. While readers were almost evenly split on how fast they thought public charging should be, we’re looking forward to what you have to say about this week’s poll: Where would you like to see more public charging? Cast your vote, and thanks for reading and commenting.