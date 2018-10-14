British company resurrects classic MGB and Jaguar XKSS as electrics





RBW electric MG Roadster

First, it was the Porsche 911, then the Jaguar E-Type. Now it's the MGB.

Converting classic old cars into electrics has become the rage across Europe.

The latest comes from RBW Classic Electric Cars in the UK, which isn't taking classic MGBs and modifying them, but recreating new classic MGBs with electric powertrains.

The bodies will come from British Motoring Heritage, which builds replacement parts and body shells for classic British cars.

The powertrain will come from Zytek Automotive, a division of automotive supplier Continental, which provides powertrains for everything from electric Smart cars to Formula E and LeMans racers.

According to third-party sources, the car will have 94 horsepower and will deliver 0-60 mph acceleration of about 8 seconds, and a top speed of 105 mph. Range is estimated at 155 miles.

RBW electric MG Roadster

Pictures show the car with LED headlights with signature rings, and a charge port offset to the side of the rear of the car where the classic MGB's fuel filler was.

RBW is accepting orders for 13 of the $110,000 the e-MGBs for 2019.

Buyers can order them in either left- or right-hand drive configuration.

In case three of the most iconic sports cars of the 1960s aren't enough, RBW has another trick up its sleeve.

It is developing an electric version of the Jaguar XKSS, a classic road-going version of the D-Type race car that won Le Mans three years in a row from 1955 to 1957, and made famous as one of actor Steve McQueen's favorite sports cars.

The RBW electric XKSS is reported to cost more than $197,000.