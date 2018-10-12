Tesla tax credits, BMW charger recall, and Israel to ban internal-combustion engines: Today's Car News





Tesla Model 3 all-wheel drive Performance rolls off a new assembly line in a temporary structure

Tesla tells buyers the final date to order a car before federal tax credits expire. BMW recalls charge cords for its electric cars. Israel plans to stop the sale of cars with internal-combustion engines by 2030. And we round up the best deals on green cars this month. All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

Monday is the final date to place an order for a new Tesla and still receive the full $7,500 federal tax credit. Tesla's credits will be reduced on Jan. 1 after the electric-car maker is the first to reach the 200,000-vehicle cap for federal credits.

BMW recalled the charge cords for 2018 and 2019 plug-in models. Capacitors in the charge cords could fail, resulting in a shock hazard or fire.

Israel announced it will halt the sale of cars powered by an internal-combustion engine by 2030. Gas and diesel-powered trucks will run on natural gas, and passenger cars will all be electric.

We round up the best deals on green cars for October, including electric cars, plug-in hybrids, and fuel-efficient vehicles.

Ford has shown off new technology that could one day make traffic signals and signs obsolete.

Finally, the U.S. plans to change regulations to help headlight development. The NHTSA will allow development of “adaptive driving beam” headlights on new cars.

_______________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter