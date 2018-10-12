BMW recalls chargers for 2018, 2019 plug-in models

Oct 12, 2018

2018 BMW i3s

BMW issued a recall for the charge cords of virtually all the 2018 and 2019 plug-in vehicles it has built for sale in the U.S.

According to the recall notice on the NHTSA's website, capacitors in the charge cords could fail, resulting in a shock hazard or a fire.

DON'T MISS: Ford recalls Focus Electric, Fusion Energi, and C-Max Energi charge cords

The recall affects BMW's plug-in hybrid models. They include the 330e; 530e and 530e xDrive; 740Le xDrive iPerformance; X5 xDrive 40e; and the Mini Countryman S E All4. It also includes all 2018 BMW i3 hatchbacks, with and without the gasoline range extender, and all 2019 BMW i8 and i8 Roadster models.

In all, the recall covers 3,501 cars.

CHECK OUT: 2019 BMW i3 to get bigger battery with 153-mile range

Owners should expect to be notified beginning in mid-November to take their vehicles to a dealership, where the charge cord will be inspected. If dealers find damage they will replace the charge cord for free.

The recall notice on the NHTSA's website warns, "An electrical shock or fire can increase the risk of injury or death."

The recall does not affect charging the cars with permanently installed home chargers, Level 2 chargers, or charge cords bought from third parties, only the cords BMW supplied with the cars.

