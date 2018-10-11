Bollinger electric pickup, Mercedes plug-in hybrids, and Faraday Future troubles: Today's Car News





Bollinger B2

Bollinger announces its B2 electric pickup truck. Mercedes-Benz lays out plans for more capable plug-in hybrid cars. Faraday Future's funding hits a snag—again. And Europe commits to slash carbon dioxide by another 35 percent by 2030. All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

Bollinger Motors has already shown off its upcoming B1 electric SUV, but has now announced the B2 electric pickup truck. The American company is one of several companies planning new battery-electric pickups.

Mercedes-Benz will bring plug-in powertrains to even more models and said it will improve the range and capability of its plug-ins. Past systems from the brand have offered as few as 9 miles of electric driving.

Faraday Future's latest funding has hit a roadblock. The embattled startup has filed an arbitration suit against Evergrande Health, its latest investor. Faraday says the investor hasn't paid up; Evergrande Health says Faraday hasn't met requirements to disperse funds.

Europe has committed to cutting CO2 outputs another 35 percent after the latest United Nations climate report Monday predicted catastrophic effects by 2040.

We drove the 2019 Audi e-tron prototype, the brand's first mass-production all-electric car.

Finally, a new study measured the morality of self-driving car maneuvers involving pedestrians. The study examined how a self-driving car reacted when it had to choose between a pedestrian in the road, and swerving to potentially hit other pedestrians.

