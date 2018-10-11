Bollinger electric pickup, Mercedes plug-in hybrids, and Faraday Future troubles: Today's Car News

Oct 11, 2018

Bollinger B2

Bollinger B2

Bollinger announces its B2 electric pickup truck. Mercedes-Benz lays out plans for more capable plug-in hybrid cars. Faraday Future's funding hits a snag—again. And Europe commits to slash carbon dioxide by another 35 percent by 2030. All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

Bollinger Motors has already shown off its upcoming B1 electric SUV, but has now announced the B2 electric pickup truck. The American company is one of several companies planning new battery-electric pickups.

Mercedes-Benz will bring plug-in powertrains to even more models and said it will improve the range and capability of its plug-ins. Past systems from the brand have offered as few as 9 miles of electric driving.

Faraday Future's latest funding has hit a roadblock. The embattled startup has filed an arbitration suit against Evergrande Health, its latest investor. Faraday says the investor hasn't paid up; Evergrande Health says Faraday hasn't met requirements to disperse funds.

Europe has committed to cutting CO2 outputs another 35 percent after the latest United Nations climate report Monday predicted catastrophic effects by 2040.

We drove the 2019 Audi e-tron prototype, the brand's first mass-production all-electric car.

Finally, a new study measured the morality of self-driving car maneuvers involving pedestrians. The study examined how a self-driving car reacted when it had to choose between a pedestrian in the road, and swerving to potentially hit other pedestrians. 

_______________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter

Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Pininfarina announces Rimac electric hypercar's powertrain, new Munich headquarters Pininfarina announces Rimac electric hypercar's powertrain, new Munich headquarters
Mercedes-Benz plans to expand lineup of more capable plug-in hybrids Mercedes-Benz plans to expand lineup of more capable plug-in hybrids
2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 makes public debut at Paris auto show 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 makes public debut at Paris auto show
Bollinger Motors announces B2 electric pickup alongside SUV Bollinger Motors announces B2 electric pickup alongside SUV
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Green Car Reports. All Rights Reserved. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.