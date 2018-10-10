Tesla safety claims, Mercedes battery factory, and Canadian plug-in sales: Today's Car News

Oct 10, 2018

Tesla Model 3 NHTSA test

Tesla Model 3 NHTSA test

Tesla overstates its safety rating—again. Mercedes-Benz breaks ground on its U.S. battery factory. Canadian plug-in and electric car sales take a dip. And the results are in from last week's Twitter poll. All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

Tesla has essentially claimed a higher safety rating for the Model 3 than what the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration allows. The company called the Model 3 the safest car NHTSA has tested, but the agency disputed the claim.

Mercedes-Benz has begun construction in its battery manufacturing facility in the United States. The plant will reside next to its SUV factory in Alabama.

Canadian sales of plug-in hybrids and electric cars dipped as tax credits expired in Canada’s most populous province, Ontario. The credit was worth up to $10,000.

We asked how fast is fast enough for fast chargers in last week's Twitter poll and our Twitter followers let us know.

Daimler and China's Geely could join forces to capitalize on China's growing market for ride-hailing services.

Finally, the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado's new turbocharged inline-4 engine will return 21 mpg combined. The figure isn't for more popular 4x4 models, however, only for two-wheel-drive trucks.

_______________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter

Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 makes public debut at Paris auto show 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 makes public debut at Paris auto show
2019 BMW i3 to get bigger battery with 153-mile range 2019 BMW i3 to get bigger battery with 153-mile range
Pininfarina announces Rimac electric hypercar's powertrain, new Munich headquarters Pininfarina announces Rimac electric hypercar's powertrain, new Munich headquarters
Volkswagen details the foundation for 10 million electric vehicles Volkswagen details the foundation for 10 million electric vehicles
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Green Car Reports. All Rights Reserved. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.