Jeep Renegade plug-in, Audi e-tron GT fast charging, and Trump to lift E15 ban: Today's Car News





2019 Jeep Renegade

Jeep confirms a Renegade plug-in hybrid is coming. The Audi e-tron GT electric sport coupe may charge in just 12 minutes. President Trump is expected to lift a ban on E15 ethanol in summer gasoline. A United Nations report says catastrophic climate effects could surface by 2040. And Tesla runs away in the latest update to plug-in sales. All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

FCA has confirmed it will build a Jeep Renegade plug-in hybrid. The model will launch sometime in early 2020.

The Audi e-tron GT, a future electric sport coupe, will charge in just 12 minutes, according to a new report. The electric car will likely share the Porsche Taycan's J1 platform to handle the fast-charging rate.

President Trump is expected to lift the ban on higher E15 ethanol blends. The current seasonal ban prohibits ethanol blends higher than E10 in regular pump gas, over summer smog concerns.

A new report from the UN says terrible climate effects could take hold by 2040—much earlier than previous estimates. Damages due to coastal flooding, droughts, and more could cost $54 trillion.

Electric cars and plug-in vehicles saw modest sales increases in Q3 2018, but no other model compared to the Tesla Model 3.

Faraday Future has entered a dispute with a key investor—the latest in a long line of financial troubles for the startup electric carmaker, which aims to build a $300,000 electric luxury machine.

The 2018 Kia Rio has added safety tech that earns an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award

_______________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter