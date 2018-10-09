Report: Audi e-tron GT electric sport coupe will fast-charge in 12 minutes

Follow Bengt Add to circle



Audi e-tron GT prototype teaser

Audi revealed last month that its e-tron GT, which is described as a “highly dynamic coupe,” will make its debut at the Los Angeles auto show in November.

Although that model isn’t likely to be produced until 2020, at the earliest, it’s shaping up to be one of several game-changing vehicles in terms of charging time—because, as the company recently disclosed exclusively to Autocar, it will be able to take full advantage of 350-kw DC charging hardware and charge to 80 percent in just 12 minutes.

The e-tron GT is being developed on the same "J1" platform that underpins the upcoming Porsche Taycan sedan (the project known as Mission E), due in the U.S. by the end of 2019, and the Cross Turismo version potentially following in 2020 or 2021. Porsche has said that the Taycan will be able to recover 250 miles of range (80 percent) in about 15 minutes for battery packs of about 80 kWh or 95 kWh.

Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo concept

Given the charging times Audi is already suggesting, and the chances that battery capacity will likely be in the same vicinity, the GT looks poised to inherit quite a bit of the Taycan’s 800V building blocks—which have collectively been a massive development project, requiring the reengineering of nearly everything power-related.

Both the e-tron SUV that reaches U.S. customers next spring, and the more low-slung e-tron Sportback version due nearly a year later, will ride on a different Audi engineered 400-volt platform, enabling 150-kw fast-charging to 80 percent in about 30 minutes.

The network of stations that will enable speedy charging for the GT and e-tron will be supported by, well, let’s say a cousin: Electrify America. EA plans to deploy 2,000 DC fast chargers by the end of 2019, most of which will be capable of an upgrade to the 350 kw level that could prove an advantage over the next-generation Tesla Roadster when it arrives.