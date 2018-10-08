VW electric car pricing, Tesla software update, and electric motor recycling: Today's Car News

Oct 8, 2018

Volkswagen ID Buzz

Volkswagen ID Buzz

Volkswagen's upcoming electric cars won't feature big price tags. Magnets from hard drives could end up in electric vehicles' motors. Tesla rolls out its Version 9 software. And we ask where readers would like to see more public charging options in a new Twitter poll. All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

When it comes to pricing, Volkswagen wants to offer electric cars for "millions, not millionaires." In particular, the TDI price structure should offer some future pricing clarity.

Old magnets from computer hard drives could find new life in electric vehicles. Researchers are looking at extracting rare-earth materials from them to make up for a potential supply pinch.

Tesla's Version 9 software update is rolling out to vehicles, but it doesn't add the self-driving features CEO Elon Musk promised this past summer. Instead, it provides improvements to navigation and the user interface.

We ask where readers think more public charging should be available in our latest Twitter poll.

A $75,000 kit can turn a regular Porsche into a hybrid, and it even adds horsepower to boot.

Finally, the 2018 Kia Rio has earned a Top Safety Pick+ from the IIHS for its added safety tech. It's the highest rating a car can earn.

