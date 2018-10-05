Tesla Autopilot, VW solid-state batteries, and Kia electric cars: Today's Car News





Tesla Model 3 dashboard in Autopilot testing with IIHS [CREDIT: IIHS]

The Tesla Autopilot system gets outranked by a rival. VW confirms plans for solid-state batteries. Future Kia electric cars are about what fits the market. Volvo's parent company is reportedly in talks with Toyota over hybrid systems. And will electric cars hurt automaker profitability? All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

Tesla's Autopilot system placed second in a new semi self-driving tech comparison. Cadillac's Super Cruise took first place.

VW has confirmed plans to introduce solid-state batteries by 2025. The battery technology could be seen as a major improvement over today's lithium-ion units; but game-changing might be a stretch.

One size won't fit all Kia electric cars in the future. Kia's director of powertrains for Europe said it's about what fits a market.

Volvo's parent company, Geely, is reportedly discussing collaboration on hybrid technology with Toyota. However, neither company provided details on what a partnership would entail.

Electric cars are cleaner, but will they hurt automakers' profits? That's the forecast, according to one new report.

Elon Musk's Hyperloop Transportation Technologies has shown off the design for its first passenger pod.

Finally, NHTSA announced updated guidance for automakers governing how self-driving vehicles can be tested. The new rules are expected to allow new kinds of testing.

_______________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter