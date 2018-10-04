Tesla Model 3, new Electrify America chargers, and algae blooms for eco-diesel: Today's Car News





Tesla Model 3 all-wheel drive Performance rolls off a new assembly line in a temporary structure

The Tesla Model 3 might be the top-selling car from an American brand. Electrify America announces its second round of electric-car chargers in California. Algae blooms may boost eco-diesel development. And new electric-car ads hope to raise awareness. All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

Pending confirmation from a range of sources, the Tesla Model 3 could be the best-selling car from an American brand. Tesla doesn't release monthly sales data, but outlets have begun analyzing registration data.

Electrify America has laid out its second round of investment for new electric-car chargers in California, with more cities, more vacation routes, and help for low-income electric-car buyers to install chargers.

Algae blooms could provide a boost for eco-diesel research under a DOE-funded project. The new project will finally look at every step of the process over a three-year period.

The latest electric-car ads will try to raise awareness for drivers in California. The "Electric For All" campaign wants to put electric cars on the radar for a greater number of California drivers, with 35 organizations backing the ads.

The Polestar 1 has officially entered pre-production. The hybrid sports coupe will be the first car from the new Volvo Cars brand.

Finally, the 2019 Hyundai Kona adds new safety tech, which results in a minor price increase of about $500.

_______________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter