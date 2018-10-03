2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC, Borgward electric cars, and cleaner electric vehicles: Today's Car News





2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC makes its public debut. Chinese automaker Borgward wants to sell electric cars in the United States. Electric cars have gotten even cleaner in 2018. And the results are in from one of our latest Twitter polls. All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC made its public debut at the 2018 Paris motor show.

Borgward, a defunct German marque turned Chinese automaker, has plans to sell electric cars in the United States early next decade, and is developing its own self-driving artificial intelligence.

According to the latest report from the Union of Concerned Scientists, electric cars keep getting cleaner. In 2018, the study showed the average electric car produces the equivalent greenhouse-gas emissions of a gas car that gets 80 mpg.

The results are in from our Twitter poll asking which electric SUV readers are most excited about for 2019.

Honda plans to invest $2.75 billion into General Motors' Cruise Automation self-driving car subsidiary. Honda will jointly work with GM to develop future autonomous cars as well.

Finally, a new study shows half of U.S. Uber drivers make less than $10 per hour. The figure comes after factoring in costs such as gasoline and insurance.

_______________________________________

