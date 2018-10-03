Which electric SUV are you most excited about for 2019? Twitter poll results





2019 Hyundai Kona Electric

A few weeks ago, Green Car Reports asked our Twitter followers which new electric car for 2019 they were most excited about.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, they chose the base, $35,000 Tesla Model 3 over three upcoming luxury electric SUVs.

Yet 2019 is shaping up to be the year of the electric SUV, with at least 10 new models coming from established and startup automakers.

For last week's poll, we decided to narrow the selection to just SUVs to see which ones most interested our Twitter followers.

Our official question last week was: "Which electric SUV are you most excited about for 2019?"

Since our Twitter polls only have room for four choices, we didn't include electric SUVs from startup automakers that may or may not see the light of day. Instead, we focused on SUVs from established automakers that are due to hit the market somewhere by next spring.

Which electric SUV are you most excited about for 2019? — Green Car Reports (@GreenCarReports) September 24, 2018

That left the Jaguar I-Pace, Audi e-tron quattro, and the Mercedes-Benz EQC, as the primary choices, along with another ringer, the much more affordable Hyundai Kona Electric.

Perhaps based more on its affordability than anything else, a majority of our Twitter followers, 51 percent, chose the Hyundai Kona Electric.

With the other three luxury European options expected to start at $70,000, the 258-mile Kona Electric perhaps seems like a bargain. (Hyundai hasn't announced pricing yet, but it's likely to fall at a little more than half that amount.)

Among the European luxury SUVs, most of our followers gravitated to the Audi e-tron quattro, with 20 percent of the total. The e-tron quattro still lacks an EPA range rating, but it is expected to be between 240 and 280 miles, and customers can order the car now.

Close behind the e-tron was the Jaguar I-Pace, chosen by 18 percent of our respondents. The I-Pace is expected to be available next month, with prices starting at about $70,000. Several of our staff members have had a chances to drive it and have come away impressed.

The fewest of our respondents chose the Mercedes-Benz EQC, just 11 percent. It is not expected to go on sale in the U.S. until 2020 but will reach Europe in the spring—and it had its official unveiling to the public at the Paris auto show this week.

As always, remember that our Twitter polls don't get the sample size to be scientifically valid, especially since our respondents are self-selected. That doesn’t make them any less meaningful to us.