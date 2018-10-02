Tesla Model 3 sales, Honda Insight recall, Mazda electric lineup and California goes its own way: Today's Car News





Tesla Model 3 bought [Photo by reader AH]

The Tesla Model 3 is the fifth best-selling car in the United States. California overrules the EPA's emissions freeze. Honda recalls the 2019 Insight. Mazda announces its electric lineup with a familiar engine acting as a range extender. And Kia scraps plans for the Sorento diesel in the U.S. All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

The Tesla Model 3 is now the fifth best-selling car in the U.S, though production is still short of the company's profitability goal.

California has overruled the EPA and its proposed emissions freeze for cars sold in the state. The California Air Resources Board said it will stick with planned increases in emissions and fuel economy standards.

Mazda announced plug-in capability and electric power will be a standard feature on all its models by 2030. And the rotary engine may make a comeback especially in future hybrid powertrains.

Kia has killed the Sorento diesel before it even arrived. Although the diesel-powered crossover will be sold in other markets, don't count on it for the U.S.

Honda issued a recall for the 2019 Insight hybrid to fix backup camera problems. The fix will also improve navigation performance.

The Mercedes-Benz EQC made its public debut at the Paris motor show. The electric SUV is the first of 10 electric cars by 2025.

Finally, a new study shows Houston and Dallas, Texas, are the worst cities for US traffic deaths.

_______________________________________

