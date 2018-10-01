Audi plug-in hybrids, Pininfarina electric hypercar, Elon Musk settles lawsuit: Today's Car News





2019 Audi e-tron quattro, in European trim, at San Francisco launch event

Audi plans to expand its line of plug-in hybrid vehicles. Pininfarina taps Rimac to build its electric hypercar's powertrain. Tesla CEO Elon Musk settles his SEC lawsuit in a surprising way. A utility survey shows more support for renewable power than utility companies can handle. And we ask how "fast" is fast charging in our latest Twitter poll. All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

Audi's range of plug-in hybrid cars will expand alongside its future e-tron electric-car lineup. In total, 12 new plug-ins are coming by 2025.

Automobili Pininfarina, the new automaking arm of the Italian design house, will task Rimac with developing its electric hypercar's powertrain. The Croatian supercar maker, which has built the Concept_One, will apply its expertise for the Pininfarina PF0.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk settled with the SEC over a lawsuit alleging he made "false and misleading statements" when he announced the automaker had "funding secured" to buy back billions in shares and take the company private. With the settlement, he will step down as chairman.

A new utility survey shows overwhelming support for renewable energy. The research showed 70 percent of Americans believe "In the near future, we should produce 100 percent of our electricity from renewable energy sources such as solar and wind."

Our latest Twitter poll asks how fast is fast charging?

VW has selected Microsoft as its technology partner for future connected-car ventures.

Finally, the U.S. and Canada have agreed to a new free-trade agreement called United States-Mexico-Canada-Agreement. It will replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.

_______________________________________

