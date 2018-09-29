Volkswagen electrics, Musk sued, BMW i3 range increase, California incentives: The Week in Reverse





Elon Musk at Tesla Model 3 reveal

Which electric car will get access to a fast charger network much like Teslas?

What was the result of the SEC's investigation into Tesla chief Elon Musk?

This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending Sept. 28, 2018.

Friday, Volkswagen detailed the electric-car architecture that will underpin all its future affordable electric cars.

The EPA signaled that it has given up on reducing climate change and eliminated the office of the Science Advisor.

BMW announced it will boost the range of its i3 electric with a bigger battery, giving it up to 153 miles of range.

2019 BMW i3

Thursday, the SEC sued Tesla chief executive Elon Musk for securities fraud over his August tweet announcing plans to take Tesla private. The suit claims that his tweet saying he had "funding secured" for the deal was "false and misleading" and harmed investors. The SEC seeks an unspecified fine and to remove Musk from Tesla management.

The California Air Resources Board took up a proposal to raise the state's purchase incentive for electric cars to $4,500 and allow buyers to take the credit up front to reduce the price of the car.

2019 Jaguar I-Pace, photographed outside Tesla Store, Mount Kisco, NY

Wednesday, Audi revealed that it plans to reserve its new e-tron quattro electric SUV for special orders—with a $1,000 cash deposit up front. The move copies Tesla's sales model, but it's not clear whether it will be successful.

Our own John Voelcker spent three days with the new Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV and found it stylish and fun to drive, if a little unpredictable on range.

Lucid Air

Tuesday, Tesla competitor Lucid Motors announced a deal with Electrify America that will allow drivers of the upcoming Lucid Air free access to Electrify America chargers, just as Tesla drivers use the company's Superchargers.

Experts weighed in on what happens to electric cars when they get flooded. Safe to say, owners should look for high ground, and buyers beware.

VW ID family

Monday, Porsche announced it is done with diesels as it looks to build more electric cars in its lineup.

And we took a look at whether VW is likely to produce any of its upcoming electric cars in the United States.

