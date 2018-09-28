Tesla sued, 2019 BMW i3, EPA to scrap science office, and VW MEB platform: Today's Car News





The SEC sues Tesla chief Elon Musk for securities fraud. The 2019 BMW i3 gains a larger battery pack. The EPA reportedly plans to eliminate its science office. VW details its mass-production MEB platform for electric cars. And the Trump Administration's fuel economy proposal acknowledges man-made global warming—then ignores it. All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

The SEC has sued Tesla CEO Elon Musk over his tweet about taking the electric-car maker private. Musk later announced that Tesla would remain private, and the SEC said Musk made "'false and misleading public statements and omissions" that harmed investors.

The 2019 BMW i3 will gain a larger battery pack this November. The new battery also sees the electric car's range climb to an estimated 153 miles, up from 115 miles.

The EPA will reportedly eliminate its science office. Instead, the Office of the Science Advisor will be combined with a lower-level office, diminishing the role.

Volkswagen gave a closer look at its all-electric MEB platform (or Modular Electric Toolkit). The platform is the company's electric-car architecture designed for mass production.

The Trump administration expects global temperatures to climb 7 degrees Fahrenheit by 2100 and acknowledges that human activity contributes to it, but the proposal to roll back emissions and fuel economy regulations says it won't address the problem.

Rimac will build an electric powertrain for Pininfarina. The Italian firm plans to launch its own electric hypercar in the near future.

Finally, semi-trailer makers earned praise for underride crash protection. Now more than ever, it's difficult for a vehicle to slide underneath a semi-trailer, which cuts down on fatal crashes.

