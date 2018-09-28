Volkswagen details the foundation for 10 million electric vehicles

Follow Bengt Add to circle



Volkswagen last week laid out the basics for its set of electric-car components that plans to use to underpin a million new all-electric vehicles each year by 2025.

With those components on the Modular Electric Toolkit (MEB), VW claims that it has the first pure-EV platform designed for high-volume production.

It’s a claim that may be contested. The Nissan Leaf probably comes the closest; it was certainly designed for high volume, but its platform was adapted from other Nissan compact cars. And at this point, many in the industry might argue with Tesla’s earlier assertions that the Model 3 was designed for easy high-volume production.

That said, in everything from the supply chain to manufacturing processes, VW’s plans are the most comprehensive of any automaker yet and represent a mammoth commitment to revamping how vehicles are built and how the company conceives vehicles. In Dresden, Germany, last week, Thomas Ulbrich, the member of the Volkswagen Group board of management for e-mobility, likened the change to the period when VW transitioned from the original air-cooled, rear-wheel-drive Beetle to the water-cooled, front-wheel-drive Golf.

Volkswagen walked us through the basics and teased a few tech details. Here are some of the fundamentals that will distinguish these models, from the ID hatchback to the ID Crozz crossover, the ID Buzz microbus throwback, and many more:

Volkswagen MEB platform architecture

No more battery than you need. Volkswagen is aiming for affordability, so it doesn’t want to pack every model with the maximum range. The automaker referred to base battery packs of, tentatively, 48 kwh and 62 kwh and said that we should expect a range of 175 to 300 miles in the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP). Although there’s no lock-step conversion to EPA range—they’re different driving cycles—that likely means a range comparable to the current Nissan Leaf’s 151 miles, up to (or perhaps better than) the 258 miles of rated range for the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric. It’s likely that doesn’t include the extended 82-kwh pack that could arrive a bit later or be limited to a few flagship models.

Rear-wheel drive, 50/50 weight distribution. The MEB vehicles, at the base level, will offer rear-wheel drive only and a near-equal weight distribution front to rear—two traits European sport sedans have long boasted of. All-wheel drive, via an additional front motor, will be available.

Two different kinds of motors. Every MEB vehicle will have a DC permanent magnet motor, mounted within a modular rear axle assembly, and chosen for its combination of performance and cost-effectiveness. But dual-motor models with all-wheel drive will have what officials confirmed is the same motor design as what goes into the Audi e-tron—a current-excited synchronous motor that VW’s sibling luxury brand chose because of its strong recuperation (brake regen) potential and lack of rare-earth elements.

Two gear ratios. It’s almost certain there will be multiple power levels offered across these different electric models. But to accommodate performance versions there will be two different reduction ratios used for the rear motor.

Liquid cooling. Component cooling and heating will be split into two circuits: a high-temperature one for the motors, and a lower-temp one for the battery and power electronics. All models will have resistive heating for the cabin, while a heat-pump system will be available and could help heat or cool components.