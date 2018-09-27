2019 Jaguar I-Pace, California electric-car rebates, and latest Elio Motors plans: Today's Car News





2019 Jaguar I-Pace, 3-day test drive

We spend three days with the 2019 Jaguar I-Pace for a real-world review. California considers upping its electric-car rebate. Elio Motors ditches plans to build its own engines. And electric cars may not be so innocent when it comes to parking in designated charging spots. All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

GCR spent three days in the real world with the dashing Jaguar I-Pace electric crossover SUV. After our time, we think it has something the Germans don't.

California may increase its electric-car rebate up to $4,500. The current rebate is up to $2,500, and the proposed increase is meant to offset the lack of federal tax credits as automakers reach the 200,000-vehicle cap.

Elio Motors no longer plans to build its own engines. The troubled start-up company will now source a 3-cylinder internal-combustion engine for its proposed 84-mpg, three-wheeler car.

Electric car owners may moan about traditional vehicles taking an electric-vehicle-only parking space, but perhaps they're not so innocent. A new study shows electric cars received the most parking tickets in one Maryland county.

After four years, Cadillac will move its headquarters back to Michigan from New York City. The move comes as the brand prepares for a slew of new vehicles through 2021.

Finally, the 2019 Volkswagen Arteon's launch has been delayed in the U.S. VW said the delay is due to emissions certification.

_______________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter