Lucid's power grows, Audi e-tron reservations, and Renault battery storage network: Today's Car News

Lucid Motors will give owners access to Electrify America's fast-charging network. Expect to wait for an Audi e-tron electric car. Renault plans for Europe's largest battery storage network. And the results are in from our latest Twitter poll. All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

Electric-car startup Lucid Motors has signed a preliminary agreement with Electrify America. The agreement will give future Lucid owners access to the company's network of fast chargers, which is expected to reach 2,000 fast chargers by next year.

Audi won't keep e-tron electric SUVs on-hand at dealerships when they go on sale next year. Instead, buyers will have to reserve the electric SUV and then play the waiting game—almost like Tesla buyers do.

Renault plans to build Europe's largest battery storage network. The facility will feature mostly old and some new battery packs to store solar and wind energy and provide power during peak grid usage.

The results are in from one of our latest Twitter polls asking if readers would buy into Volkswagen's EV subscription plan.

Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche announced plans to retire. He will pass on the role to sales chief Ola Källenius in 2019.

Finally, the federal government has revealed a plan to reduce pedestrian deaths in the United States. Deaths due to vehicles striking pedestrians have been on the rise.

