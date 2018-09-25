Old electric car batteries, VW battery pack, and Volvo XC60 T8 plug-in: Today's Car News





2019 Volvo XC60

Take a closer look at what happens to older electric car batteries. VW shares the first details about the battery pack behind its global electric-car strategy. Volvo recalls the XC60 T8 plug-in's charging cable. And we provide an answer to the question: What happens when electric cars are flooded? All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

What happens to old electric car batteries? There are many ways the battery finds new life and recycling is the final effort.

GCR received a first look at the battery pack VW will implement in its MEB electric-car platform for its global EV push. VW will build the pack in three capacities: 48- or 62-kwh versions, and one may be up to 82 kwh.

When it comes to flooded cars, it's best to avoid them. However, what happens to electric cars when they've been flooded? The answer depends.

Volvo will recall the XC80 T8 plug-in for its charging cable. A certain charging cord included with the plug-in hybrid SUV may overheat, shock owners, and potentially cause a fire.

We have our first go in the 2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ supercar—the Italian machine which set the Nürburgring lap record with a 6:44.97 lap time.

Finally, the gap between used car and new car prices continues to grow. Pre-owned car sales have skyrocketed as more buyers turn to gently used vehicles instead.

