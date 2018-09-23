Infiniti Q50 Hybrid leaves, all-electric Audi e-tron arrives, Tesla investigation grows: The Week in Reverse





2019 Audi e-tron quattro, in European trim, at San Francisco launch event

Are federal officials investigating Tesla CEO Elon Musk? Even more than they already may be?

How much will the new 2019 Nissan Leaf cost when it goes on sale? And what about a bigger battery already?

And what about Audi's anticipated all-electric model?

This is our look back on the week in green cars ending Sept. 21, 2018, right here on Green Car Reports.

2014 Infiniti Q50 Hybrid Sport

Friday, we learned that Infiniti's Q50 Hybrid luxury sedan won't return. It follows the Q70 Hybrid, which was axed earlier this year, and for now leaves Infiniti without an electrified powertrain in the lineup.

We also learned more about the cargo van concept based on VW's MEB electric architecture. On top of looking like the iconic Microbus, the company detailed varying battery sizes for the conceptual van, which could arrive within four years.

Tesla Model 3 NHTSA test

On Thursday, federal safety officials announced the Tesla Model 3 aced its crash-test regimen. The compact electric sedan not only aced every major category, it also aced every subtest—not many cars can claim the same.

Toyota and the Port of Los Angeles announced it would expand its fuel-cell program for trucks and some heavy equipment. The $82 million project is jointly funded by Toyota and other businesses, and the California Air Resources Board.

'Revenge of the Electric Car' premiere: Elon Musk arrives in a Tesla Roadster

Media reports on Wednesday suggested that Department of Justice officials may be investigating Musk further for a series of tweets last month claiming the company could potentially buy back billions worth of its own shares to go private.

Officials in Europe rated the upcoming Kia Niro EV at more than 300 miles on the new WLTP cycle. That may be a generous estimate for its overall range when it arrives in the U.S., but it's longer than some expected for the EV.

We got our first official glimpse at the upcoming Audi e-tron on Tuesday. The all-electric crossover made its debut and Audi announced the car would start around $75,000 when it goes on sale next year.

Readers chimed in and told us their thoughts on VW's upcoming electric car-sharing program. The service may help introduce a new generation to VW, and market the electric cars across the country.

BMW Vision iNext concept

On Monday, BMW gave us a glimpse of their version of the future with its Vision iNext all-electric luxury crossover SUV. The concept—or something like it—may become a reality by 2022.

The 2019 Nissan Leaf won't cost any more than last year's version, the automaker announced. It'll get one new feature for this year, but that feature is not a longer battery—that'll come later.

It's been a busy week, and we expect to be busier next week. Stay tuned to Green Car Reports for more.