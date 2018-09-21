VW electric cargo bus, Infiniti Q50 Hybrid canceled, and Jaguar I-Pace: Today's Car News





Volkswagen ID Buzz Cargo concept

VW shows off the ID Buzz electric cargo bus. Infiniti kills the Q50 Hybrid. Jaguar takes the I-Pace on a tour across the United States. And French luxury brand DS introduces the DS 3 electric crossover. All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

The VW ID Buzz Cargo builds on the original ID Buzz concept and previews a future commercial vehicle that may join the VW e-Crafter van and a new T7 Transporter van.

Following the Q70 Hybrid, Infiniti has killed the Q50 Hybrid. The brand confirmed the sedan will not return for 2019 and leaves Infiniti without an electrified model for now.

Jaguar is taking the I-Pace electric crossover on the road. Individuals will be able to experience the electric car on the road in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York City, and Florida. Jaguar dealers will also hold launch events around the country.

Tesla's VP of global supply has reportedly left the company. It's the fifth high-profile departure for the automaker this summer during a tumultuous summer.

French luxury brand DS, part of PSA Group, has debuted the DS 3 Crossback E-Tense electric crossover. The range estimate sits at 186 miles on a charge.

Following disastrous flooding from Hurricane Florence in North Carolina and South Carolina, here are seven ways to tell if a used car has flood damage.

Finally, Ford previewed its long-term vision with a self-driving electric semi truck at the IAA Commercial Vehicle show in Germany. Ford didn't provide specs, but the design is properly futuristic.

_______________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter