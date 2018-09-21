Tesla's head of global supply reportedly resigns in continuing exodus from automaker





2018 Tesla Model 3

Tesla's vice president for supply management has resigned from the electric carmaker, yet another departure of a high-ranking executive from the luxury brand.

The departure of Liam O'Connor, Tesla's VP of global supply management, was first reported by Bloomberg, which cited anonymous sources who weren't authorized to speak publicly about the departure.

A representative from Tesla didn't immediately comment on the report.

O'Connor was hired away from Apple in 2015, where he was a senior manager for global supply management, according to his online work profile.

O'Connor's departure from Tesla would be the fifth high-ranking departure for the automaker this summer and would follow Chief Accounting Officer Dave Morton's departure this month less than a month after taking the job, chief human resources officer Gabrielle Toledano's exit, and communications VP Sarah O'Brien's withdrawal. John McAnear, Tesla's VP of worldwide finance, announced he would leave in early October.

Earlier this month, CEO Elon Musk announced Tesla hired Jerome Guillen to head up its automaking efforts after many had criticized Musk's erratic behavior.

In fewer than 60 days, Musk announced it could buy back shares worth billions to go private, then backed off of those claims; offered an emotional interview with The New York Times and talked about family sacrifices and lack of sleep in guiding the automaker, then accused the reporter of falsifying details about his emotional state; accused a rescue diver of pedophilia, backed off, and then challenged him again.

Since those episodes, Tesla's stock has swung wildly, and the U.S. Department of Justice reportedly opened an investigation into the automaker and its CEO alongside the Securities and Exchange Commission.