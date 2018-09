Out of juice: Infiniti Q50 Hybrid luxury sedan dropped

2016 Infiniti Q50 Hybrid

The long-running Infiniti Q50 Hybrid luxury sedan won't return for 2019, the automaker said Thursday.

Infiniti spokesman Kyle Bazemore confirmed the demise of the Q50 Hybrid this year for Green Car Reports. The automaker axed the Q70 Hybrid in July.

Although Infiniti didn't report sales for the Q50 Hybrid and Q70 Hybrid models separately, it's likely that the hybrid-battery powered sedans were a small fraction of overall sales for both.

The Q50 Hybrid sedan was powered by a 3.5-liter V-6 and electric motor combo that produced 360 horsepower. According to the EPA, the Q50 Hybrid was rated at 29 mpg combined for front-drivers, 28 mpg combined for all-wheel-drive versions. The Q70 Hybrid sedan was powered by a similar hybrid powertrain and returned 30 mpg combined, compared to 21 mpg for V-6-only versions.

The Q50 Hybrid first appeared in Infiniti dealers in 2013.

Last year, Infiniti quietly killed its slow-selling QX60 Hybrid crossover after relegating it to special-order only for buyers.

The move leaves Infiniti without an electrified powertrain in its vehicle lineup, for now.

Infiniti announced most new models coming from the luxury automaker would be electrified by 2021. The company also announced it would build a range of electric cars based on its Q Inspiration concept before 2023.

This year, the QX50 debuted a new variable-compression turbocharged engine that can change its operation for better efficiency or better power. The turbo-4 found under the hood of the popular crossover contributed to an overall fuel-efficiency improvement of more than 20 percent, compared to prior generations.