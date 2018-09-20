Toyota hydrogen trucks, Tesla dashcams, and Model 3 crash testing: Today's Car News

Toyota plans to build 10 more hydrogen fuel-cell powered semi trucks. Tesla CEO Elon Musk says dash cams will become standard in its electric cars. The Tesla Model 3 aces the NHTSA crash tests. And the electric-car charging industry agrees on carbon credit standards. All of this and more on Green Car Reports.

Toyota's Project Portal fuel-cell powered semi truck project will expand at the Port of Long Angeles in California. Toyota and partners will spend $82 million on 10 new trucks, two hydrogen fueling stations, and more.

Dash cams are coming to Tesla electric cars. CEO Elon Musk said dash cams will become standard in a forthcoming software update. Most Teslas already have forward-facing cameras for the Autopilot system, now they'll be doing double duty.

The Tesla Model 3 achieved perfect marks in the NHTSA's crash tests. The electric car earned five stars in all of the sub-tests.

The Electric Vehicle Charging Carbon Coalition has agreed on carbon credit standards. Charging station operators will earn credits every time an electric car plugs in.

VW showed off the ID Buzz electric cargo van concept. The cargo van follows the previous ID Buzz concept, which foreshadows the return of the VW Minibus as an electric car.

Finally, Nissan, Infiniti, and Mitsubishi's next-generation infotainment systems will feature Android operating systems. The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance announced the first vehicles featuring the Android-based infotainment will arrive in 2021.

