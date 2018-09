Which electric SUV are you most excited about for 2019? Take our Twitter poll

2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC

For 2019, no fewer than 15 companies have announced that they will introduce new electric SUVs.

Last week, our Twitter poll asked broadly which electric cars our followers were most excited about for 2019, and none of those SUVs took the prize.

Instead, by an overwhelming majority, our Twitter followers chose the long-promised, still-not-delivered base Tesla Model 3 as their most hotly anticipated electric car for 2019. (Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said the company will need three to six months of full production of more expensive versions of the Model 3 before it can afford to build the base model.)

The Model 3 beat out what seem like the two most interesting and soon-to-be available electric SUVs, the Jaguar I-Pace and the Audi e-tron quattro.

For this week's poll, we thought we'd drill down into just electric SUVs, asking which one of those models close enough to production that automakers have shown production versions. Those include the I-Pace and e-tron, along with the Mercedes-Benz EQC and, as a more affordable alternative, the Hyundai Kona Electric.

Officially, the question this week is: "Which electric SUV are you most excited about for 2019?"

We didn't leave an "other" option this time to make room for the four SUVs that are available soon.

Just remember, as always, that our Twitter polls are unscientific, because our respondents are self-selected and we don't get enough responses for a representative sample. Don't worry if your favorite electric SUV isn't here. It may appear in a future poll.